Iredell-Statesville Schools announce options for child care
The Iredell-Statesville School System is offering child care options.

Note that each child care site has limited capacity because of CDC guidelines due to COVID-19.  Spaces will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The links for online registration are included in the listings.

The following options are available:

PrimeTime (through Iredell-Statesville Schools) https://www.issnc.org/departments/primetime/information-for-parents/how-do-i-register

Contact:  704-832-2514

 Age:  K-5 students

Location:  All Elementary Schools Hours: 2:30 – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Cost:  $65 per week.  

Boys and Girls Club - Statesville​

http://www.piedmontbgc.org/

Contact:  704-397-2429

Age:  K-5 students

Location:  1001 Cochran St., Statesville

Hours:  8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Boys and Girls Club – Shepherds

http://www.piedmontbgc.org/

Contact:  704-397-2429

Age:  K-5 students

Location:  Shepherd Elementary School

Hours:  2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Powercross

https://www.powercross.org/

Contact:  ​704-380-3001

Age:  K-12 - program for young men

Location:  ​1133 W. Front St, Statesville

Hours:  11-2 p.m., followed by the after school program, Monday through Friday

Transportation provided as needed.

Third Creek Middle (through Iredell-Statesville Schools)

https://forms.gle/rRUdxArFtYVZ7QS38

Age: K-6 students

Location:  ​361 E. Barkley Road, Statesville ​(​four designated classrooms)

Hours: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Cost: $45 per week ($25 for those on free/reduced lunch. Students will not be charged if they are already enrolled in After School Primetime)

Lowes YMCA Program at Mt Mourne

https://www.ymcacharlotte.org/branches/lowes

Contact:  704-716-4000

Age:  K-5

Location:  ​1431 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville.

Hours:  7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost:  $34 per day (non-YMCA members); $26 per day (YMCA members)

Friendship United Methodist Church

https://forms.gle/rRUdxArFtYVZ7QS38

Age:  K-6 students

Location:  ​907 Friendship Road, Statesville.

 Hours: 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

