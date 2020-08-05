Iredell-Statesville Schools announce options for child care

The Iredell-Statesville School System is offering child care options.
Note that each child care site has limited capacity because of CDC guidelines due to COVID-19. Spaces will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The links for online registration are included in the listings.
The following options are available:
PrimeTime (through Iredell-Statesville Schools) https://www.issnc.org/departments/primetime/information-for-parents/how-do-i-register
Contact: 704-832-2514
Age: K-5 students
Location: All Elementary Schools Hours: 2:30 – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Cost: $65 per week.
Boys and Girls Club - Statesville
Contact: 704-397-2429
Age: K-5 students
Location: 1001 Cochran St., Statesville
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Boys and Girls Club – Shepherds
Contact: 704-397-2429
Age: K-5 students
Location: Shepherd Elementary School
Hours: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Powercross
Contact: 704-380-3001
Age: K-12 - program for young men
Location: 1133 W. Front St, Statesville
Hours: 11-2 p.m., followed by the after school program, Monday through Friday
Transportation provided as needed.
Third Creek Middle (through Iredell-Statesville Schools)
Age: K-6 students
Location: 361 E. Barkley Road, Statesville (four designated classrooms)
Hours: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Cost: $45 per week ($25 for those on free/reduced lunch. Students will not be charged if they are already enrolled in After School Primetime)
Lowes YMCA Program at Mt Mourne
Contact: 704-716-4000
Age: K-5
Location: 1431 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost: $34 per day (non-YMCA members); $26 per day (YMCA members)
Friendship United Methodist Church
Age: K-6 students
Location: 907 Friendship Road, Statesville.
Hours: 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
