Iredell-Statesville Schools board approves three capital projects

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved three capital projects at Monday night’s board meeting.

The three projects, totaling an estimated $6.4 million, include a new gym for Lake Norman Elementary School, a new field house for Statesville High School as well as upgrades to Statesville High School’s existing Career and Technical Education building.

The motion, brought to the board by Sam Kennington, will see the board use $2.5 million from the sale of the Mount Mourne facility, along with $1.3 million from capital debt funds and an additional $2.6 million from lottery funds, to pay for the capital projects.

According to Superintendent Jeff James, Lake Norman Elementary is the only elementary school in the county without a gymnasium.

In addition, Statesville High School is the only high school in the county without a field house. James told the board it currently use the CTE building as a field house.

Modifications to the CTE building would allow Statesville High’s growing agriculture program to move out of the modular unit it is currently in. It would also allow the barbering program that was approved by the state to move into the upstairs of the building, which is currently occupied by a batting cage and used for athletic calisthenics.

Estimated costs for the field house are right around $3 million, according to James, but he explained to the board the field house may need to be elevated 3 to 4 feet due to its potential location near Free Nancy Stream. That and other factors make it hard to know exactly what the costs will be until the projects go to bid.

James estimated the costs for the Lake Norman Elementary gym at $2.1 million and the upgrade to the CTE building at $1.3 million.

All projects will go through the typical upset bid process. Those bids will have to be approved again by the board before the projects begin.