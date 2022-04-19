Iredell students exhibit projects in District Math Expo

Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted the District Math Expo Competition on March 29 at the Unity Center in Statesville. A total of 79 projects competed across three categories: kindergarten-second grades, third-fourth grades, and fifth-sixth grades. These students competed at the school level to move forward to the district competition.
The following students placed gold, silver, or bronze in their grade category.
Kindergarten-second gradeGold: Rakshit Arora from Coddle Creek Elementary with Geometric Fret: Rule of 18
Silver: Emma Perez from East Iredell Elementary with Where Do I Find Shapes Around Me?
Bronze: Jordan Gentry and Brooks Tutterow from East Iredell Elementary with Let it Rip
Third and fourth gradesGold: Maris Caudill from Cloverleaf Elementary with Downtown Angles
Silver: Grayson Flowers from Lakeshore Elementary with The Birthday Paradox
Bronze: Eliza Dumbrigue and Carolina VanLoo from Woodland Heights Elementary with How to Make $2,000 Selling Lemonade
Fifth and sixth gradesGold: Aarav Patel from Woodland Heights Elementary with Investing My Way to College
Silver: Ananya Bhogavalli from The Brawley School with The Fibonacci Sequence
Bronze: Ethan Briede from Woodland Heights Elementary with Rain vs. Gutter