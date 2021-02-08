 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell teacher in running for national award for excellence
View Comments
top story

Iredell teacher in running for national award for excellence

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Becky Snyder, a fifth-grade academically and intellectually gifted math, science, and social studies teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School, is one of 46 educators nationwide who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s virtual 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on Feb. 12. The gala will begin at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.neafoundation.org.

The awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community, engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators. Each year, the Salute to Excellence Education Gala celebrates the best in public education from around the country. Snyder is the state winner and will compete at the gala for the national title, where if selected, she could receive $25,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snyder, a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), has been an educator for 22 years. She chose a career path in public education because she loved working with children and felt that she could help make a difference in their lives. “The fact that I was even considered for this award is very humbling,” she said. “I know so many amazing educators in my school and across the country. For me to be named the national NEA Teaching Award winner would be amazing and a dream come true!”

The NEA Foundation and the National Education Association jointly present the awards. The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization that invests in educators’ leadership, shared learning and collaboration, supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education, and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice.

NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees and represents active, retired and student members.

image002.jpg

Snyder
View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics