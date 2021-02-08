Iredell teacher in running for national award for excellence

Becky Snyder, a fifth-grade academically and intellectually gifted math, science, and social studies teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School, is one of 46 educators nationwide who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s virtual 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on Feb. 12. The gala will begin at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed at www.neafoundation.org.

The awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community, engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators. Each year, the Salute to Excellence Education Gala celebrates the best in public education from around the country. Snyder is the state winner and will compete at the gala for the national title, where if selected, she could receive $25,000.

Snyder, a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), has been an educator for 22 years. She chose a career path in public education because she loved working with children and felt that she could help make a difference in their lives. “The fact that I was even considered for this award is very humbling,” she said. “I know so many amazing educators in my school and across the country. For me to be named the national NEA Teaching Award winner would be amazing and a dream come true!”