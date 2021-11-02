Iredell teachers among NC Bright Ideas winners

EnergyUnited has awarded nearly $45,000 to 46 North Carolina teachers through the N.C. Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Stokes counties will now be able to effectively implement innovative classroom projects that will impact thousands of students.

“EnergyUnited is committed to delivering a brighter future for our communities,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “The N.C. Bright Ideas program is just one resource that we leverage to support this vision.”

Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, EnergyUnited has contributed nearly $950,000 to local teachers.

EnergyUnited is one of 26 member-owned electric cooperatives in the state offering Bright Ideas grants to local educators. During the month of November, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives will award teachers statewide close to $600,000 in Bright Ideas education grants.

Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively have awarded more than $13.6 million to North Carolina teachers. The Bright Ideas program has reached well over 2.7 million North Carolina students and sponsored nearly 13,000 projects in all subjects including math, reading, science and technology, history, music and the arts.