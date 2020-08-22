Ironwood Estates Orchids to host open house and fall sale

The public is invited to Ironwood Estate Orchids for an open house and sale at the Greenhouse beginning Sept. 12 and continuing through Sept. 20. The open house, which is free to the public, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with light refreshments served.
Face covers will be used, and social distancing will be practiced.
Owner Phyllis Erikson wants everyone to know, “our greenhouse is full of orchids ready to be adopted.”
Ironwood Estate Orchids, owned and operated by Dale and Phyllis Erikson, is at 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory. The Erikson’s have 30 years of experience growing and caring for orchids, and they will be on site during the open house to answer questions about how to care for them.
Plants, pots and orchid supplies will be for sale during this time as well.
For additional information, call Phyllis at 828-294-3950 or visit http://www.ironwoodorchids.com./
To visit at times other than the open house, you are asked to make an appointment by emailing to info@ironwoodorchids.com or perikson@twave.net, calling 828-294-3950 or 828-238-3604 or writing to Ironwood Estate Orchids, 3757 Sandy Ford Road, Hickory, NC 28602.
