'Is this the end of the world?' Former NYPD officer reflects on 9/11

I asked myself, “Is this the end of the world?”

I could hear people crying and yelling for help, but I wasn’t sure if it was my imagination. We never found anyone alive that night. I joined a chain gang of officers and rescue workers removing debris from the point of collapse. Each couple of hours, I would take a break to drink fluids and eat fresh fruit supplied by the EMS personnel.

What amazed me was the level of order in what was seen as pure chaos. I’m talking about the diversity. I mean all different types of people working together without fussing and fighting, no senseless conversation, just working together to accomplish one objective: find the bodies of those that survived or not.

There were many moments of silence. All you could hear was the crackling of flames, and eerie wails from the wind blowing that sounded like people in bondage suffering in intense pain and anguish. You could see and smell the burning smoke for miles and miles.

I continued to work there for the next couple of days to finally collapse from exhaustion that Friday, September 14, around late morning. I was hoping to see President Bush as he arrived to address all of us. I was too drained to stand, and was coughing up whatever I took into my lungs. They told me I had developed asthma-like symptoms.