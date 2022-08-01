Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13

The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food.

This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the first gathering being at seven or eight, has been held at various places through the years. The current gathering place is Shearer Presbyterian Church in southern Iredell County with plans to meet Aug. 13.

The initial reunion was held in September 1880 at the home of Joseph Samuel Isenhour in Cabarrus County. If you figure the math, we are at a count of 142 years; however, two times in the history of the reunion it was canceled, once for the Spanish Flu in 1918 and the other in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There was one year when children did not attend due to a polio outbreak, but many adults still attended.

Attendance numbers have varied over the years from highs over 250 in the 1980s and 1990s to today’s average of 50 to 70 attendees. The numbers of attendees in the last few years have be impacted by COVID due to the caution of many members who have been unable to attend.

This 140th gathering will be held at Shearer Presbyterian Church at the corner of Shearer and Presbyterian roads in Mooresville. Family and friends will gather beginning around 11:30 a.m. with a short business meeting and devotional to follow at 12:30 p.m., with a covered dish meal beginning at approximately 1 p.m.

Please feel free to bring a dish and come and celebrate with the family as we begin the next 140 years and counting.

Those having questions or needing additional information can look on the Isenhour Reunion Facebook account or by contacting Kevin Johnson by email at kevindjohnson@yahoo.com or by calling 704-662-8638.