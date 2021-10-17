'It feels good to give back to veterans'

People came from all around to participate in the 12th annual Tee Off For a Veteran Golf Tournament, which was held Sept. 18 and 19 at The Warrior Golf Club in China Grove. This was the first year that the event had been scheduled for two days with each being a separate tournament.
Bryan Holliday, who founded and directs the event, established it to serve those who have served in the military. He shared that his wife, Kate, is also involved in the tournament and as is evident, they both have a heart for veterans.
Wanting to do something good for others, Holliday noted that he loves golf and at the first one, 20 friends got together and it has, as he said, “evolved from there.”
The participants this year for the four-man captain’s choice play numbered 144 players each day thus totaling 288, Holliday shared. In addition to local participants, he noted that people came from Las Vegas, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Bern, South Carolina and Georgia for the event.
Holliday hopes that the tournament will continue to grow, eventually having two tournaments in the fall and two in the spring. He said that he hopes this tournament will be “one of the sought after golf tournaments around the area.”
Sponsored by BestCo, proceeds from the event benefit multiple nonprofit organizations in the community. Special presentations will be made at a later time. Cost for the tournament was $100 which included a participation gift, golf, range balls, cart, box lunch, door prize entry, player gift bag, post round awards and prize drawings.
Holliday said that in talking with people “for the entry of $100, people feel they get golf, lunch, gift of something to remember the day by, a challenge coin, and on top of that a door prize, so they say that was really worth it to play.”
And for some, he noted, “this is the one time they come and play. You don’t have to be a good golfer to come and play.”
In addition to the tournament itself, there was also lunch and a silent auction with bidding available on both days of the event.
Last year they were able to donate more than $20,000 from the tournament to various nonprofits including the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, Willow Equine, Saving Grace K-9 and Richard’s Coffee Shop.
“We will be donating $43,208 from this year’s event,” Holliday shared.
Remembering how giving his mom was is one thing that prompted Holliday to start this event, he said. “My mom was the most giving person in the world. It is part of the legacy my wife and I wanted to establish.”
Holliday credits his many volunteers to helping make the event a success as he noted, in addition to the help his wife gives to the cause, he said, Dana Pape “is my right hand person.” He also included Brian Lee, Class A PGA Pro at the Warrior Golf Club, saying that “he and his staff are tremendous and the golf course is incredible.”
Additional thanks were expressed to the Exchange Club for providing door prizes and “Soul to Sole, who is one our charities, and have been great helping as well.”
(It’s) “great to have a day when it’s all about positivity,” shared one of the participants.
And that good feeling is one also shared by Holliday as he noted that it “feels good to give back to veterans because they sacrifice. They are the ones who give us the freedom to go out and play golf.”
Those wishing to be added to the tournament’s distribution list should contact teeoffforveteran.com, and if you want to be added to receive a list of dates for upcoming events, email to bkhollidaync@gmail.com. Donations can still be made by at their venmo account @TOFAV.
Next year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.