'It feels good to give back to veterans'

People came from all around to participate in the 12th annual Tee Off For a Veteran Golf Tournament, which was held Sept. 18 and 19 at The Warrior Golf Club in China Grove. This was the first year that the event had been scheduled for two days with each being a separate tournament.

Bryan Holliday, who founded and directs the event, established it to serve those who have served in the military. He shared that his wife, Kate, is also involved in the tournament and as is evident, they both have a heart for veterans.

Wanting to do something good for others, Holliday noted that he loves golf and at the first one, 20 friends got together and it has, as he said, “evolved from there.”

The participants this year for the four-man captain’s choice play numbered 144 players each day thus totaling 288, Holliday shared. In addition to local participants, he noted that people came from Las Vegas, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Bern, South Carolina and Georgia for the event.

Holliday hopes that the tournament will continue to grow, eventually having two tournaments in the fall and two in the spring. He said that he hopes this tournament will be “one of the sought after golf tournaments around the area.”