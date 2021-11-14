‘It’s a special day. They need to be remembered’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burton said she had gotten this idea from Pinterest honoring others and thought “we can do that for Veterans Day.”

The efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the veterans as several commented on how thankful they were for it all and being remembered.

Fields noted that being remembered, “feels good. Sometimes you think that you didn’t do much of anything, but then when you see that you are celebrated or people really respect you, that makes you feel so good because I didn’t think I did much of anything.” Fields said he served four years in the Navy at Norfolk, Va.

Smith, who also served in the Navy, said, “I appreciate it very much because typically it’s crickets, but I do, I appreciate them going to the trouble to do all this. It’s very nice.”

Navy veteran Naegele, who served from 1981-99, said this day “means everything because a lot of us are forgotten. But what makes it even more special is what they do for us, to remember us. That’s the most important thing, the people I work with, the people that I’m around, that I’m surrounded by. If I had to do it again, I’d do it all over again.”

The day, Burton shared, was organized by a committee at the company called East West Connect.