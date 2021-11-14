‘It’s a special day. They need to be remembered’

Thursday was a day of recognition for those veterans employed at East West Manufacturing, formerly General Microcircuits, located at 1133 N. Main St., Mooresville.
The employees were called together that morning for a brief recognition ceremony in order to show how the company appreciates all the veterans and their service, said Michelle Burton, MRO Buyer at the company.
“We want to celebrate today,” she said, and as she called each veteran to come forward, she presented them with a special gift of a coffee mug each bearing the veteran’s branch of service, as their way to say thank you and told them thank you for your service.
Those recognized and their branches of service are as follows: Vera Naegele, Eddie Fields, Dion Smith and Mark Rhoads, all United States Navy; Bob Boston, United States Army; Dennis Newkirk, United States Marine Corps; and Jay Handley, United States Air Force.
As each came forward, there was lots of cheering, thanks and clapping that could be heard from the others in attendance.
“We just want to say thank you guys, not just today, but every day. Thank you for everything you did,” Burton told them.
Following the presentation, a group photo was taken at a specially decorated veteran’s tree, which held flags representing all of the branches of service, several POW-MIA flags, and graced with a red, white and blue ribbon bow on the top.
Burton said she had gotten this idea from Pinterest honoring others and thought “we can do that for Veterans Day.”
The efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the veterans as several commented on how thankful they were for it all and being remembered.
Fields noted that being remembered, “feels good. Sometimes you think that you didn’t do much of anything, but then when you see that you are celebrated or people really respect you, that makes you feel so good because I didn’t think I did much of anything.” Fields said he served four years in the Navy at Norfolk, Va.
Smith, who also served in the Navy, said, “I appreciate it very much because typically it’s crickets, but I do, I appreciate them going to the trouble to do all this. It’s very nice.”
Navy veteran Naegele, who served from 1981-99, said this day “means everything because a lot of us are forgotten. But what makes it even more special is what they do for us, to remember us. That’s the most important thing, the people I work with, the people that I’m around, that I’m surrounded by. If I had to do it again, I’d do it all over again.”
The day, Burton shared, was organized by a committee at the company called East West Connect.
“We do things monthly, quarterly to recognize and do community involvement,” she said. “We wanted to say thank you, because like Dion said, normally it’s just a day, but we think it’s a special day, and they need to be remembered.”