The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas hosted a special day for the local senior citizens Nov. 20 as they provided a drive-thru meal during the afternoon.

This event, which was the third of its kind sponsored by the group, was held in the parking lot of the Charles Mack Citizen Center with 132 seniors attending this year.

The appreciation day meal was held in lieu of the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Day in person event. As the seniors arrived, they were greeted by members of the Las Amigas chapter and given their meal.

“It was so good to see the seniors,” said Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the Mooresville Chapter. And, she noted, that the seniors appreciated their giving.