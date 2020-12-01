IT'S A TRADITION: River Ridge Farms tree lot offering a sense of normalcy

The holiday season is all about traditions. Some families watch movies to celebrate the season, others cook recipes that have been passed down for generations. But for many, the season starts with an outing to the local tree farm to pick out that year’s perfect Christmas tree.
For nearly 20 years, many in Mooresville have shared that particular tradition with River Ridge Farms, a tree farm located in the mountains of North Carolina that comes down to Mooresville to their familiar lot in front of the “Days of Thunder” barn in Morrison Plantation.
But as everyone knows, 2020 is not an ordinary year, so River Ridge is hoping to bring just a slice of normalcy to the residents of Mooresville this holiday season.
“People look for this to be normalcy because they come every year,” Michelle Davis, owner of River Ridge said. “It’s a normal thing for them to come here and get a tree, but it’s more than that. It’s an outing.”
“We hear it a lot, ‘This is our family tradition,’” lot manager Jim Miller added. “If we weren’t here, we would disrupt their family tradition.”
River Ridge has been setting up their tree lot on the same land for the entire time they have been coming to Mooresville. Initially, they rented out the land during the Christmas season, but they came to like it so much that they bought it. They also are fully aware of the importance the run-down barn on their land carries to the Mooresville community, so they have worked it into their ever-growing photo opportunities for customers.
“We appreciate that we hold this little piece of history,” Davis said. “It’s as it was 20 years ago and we take pride in that — we value the barn.”
Across their property, they offer many photo locations that people can take advantage of for candid pictures or Christmas card photos, ranging from a classic truck to a sled and even a little red wagon.
“It’s all part of the tradition,” Miller said. “If we don’t bring the truck, people ask where it is. People take pictures beside their tree, by the barn. It’s just what Christmas is, tradition and family.”
River Ridge knows all about those kinds of traditions. The tree farm just happens to be their family’s holiday tradition. The farm has been family-owned since its founding in 1983 and many of the people that work the tree lot are members of the family.
“My son, who is unloading trees right now, was born the year we planted our first tree,” Davis said.
“The fact that people come back every year means that we’ve done something right,” Davis added. “We appreciate the loyalty of the community.”
Being a tree farm in North Carolina also has its perks. This state is well-known for the beauty of its Christmas trees and River Ridge entered its name into the ranks of North Carolinian tree farm royalty when, in 2008, they provided the Christmas tree for then-President George W. Bush at the White House.
“That was a great honor,” Davis said. “The Bushes were very hospitable people.”
However, since they won their way into the White House, River Ridge has not taken part in any competitions. It is, after all, their busiest season.
For now, they are more than happy providing the residents of Mooresville with Christmas trees, memories and traditions.
