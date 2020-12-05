'It's just a small token of thanks': Early voting poll workers to receive bonus pay

Due to the extenuating circumstances of the 2020 election, Iredell County, along with the state of North Carolina, made the decision to have one-stop early voting available to more people for a longer period of time than any previous election to mitigate the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus at polling locations.

Now, thanks to a grant from the state board of elections, the hundreds of Iredell residents that volunteered their time during that 16-day period in October will receive a bonus payment for their services.

“I don’t know that we can actually tell them or show them how much we appreciate how valuable they were to making Iredell County’s elections as successful as they were,” Becky Galliher, director of the Iredell Board of Elections said. “This is just a small token of thanks. We could not have done it without them.”

On Tuesday night, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a grant for more than $24,000 to be given as bonuses to the one-stop poll workers. The grant was offered statewide.

“I want to thank the county commissioners for allowing us to apply for that grant,” Galliher said. “It means a lot to be able to give back to these folks.”

