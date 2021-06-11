'It's very much a blessing': Mooresville shop owners help make some brides’ dreams come true

Brides Across America, along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to our heroes, it was noted in a release, and on June 11, six brides were able to come to the local bridal shop and search for the gown of their choosing for their special day.

A second event for military, scheduled for July, will be held at Tulle Bridal LKN as well. Those wishing to register for a wedding gown can go to the Brides Across America website at www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Brides must be vetted and certain criteria must be met in order to be provided a gown by the organization, said Sada. Once that has been done, they can get an appointment with the local shop.

It was an exciting and emotional day for those being able to realize their dream of selecting a wedding gown.

Andrea Straughter of Carolina Beach shared that this day meant “getting a nicer gown than I probably otherwise would have and to be a part of such a special organization.”

She also noted a lot of sacrifice by both of her parents who had served in the United States Army, and her fiancé who is an Air Force veteran. “I think it’s amazing,” she said.

Her mom, Rosemary Straughter, was on hand to witness her daughter find her special dress.