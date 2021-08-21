Jaylin Neal scores four TDs in Vikings 51-7 win over Raiders

“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” Rees said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and we had some stupid penalties...I know what we’re in for (in conference play). We have to get things cleaned up by then.”

But on a night when the Vikings offense seemed to be able to do whatever it wanted at any given time, it was Neal they looked to for the initial spark. The junior delivered late in the first quarter with a bruising 63-yard touchdown run down the far sideline to get South Iredell on the board.

Neal would add two more touchdowns late in the second quarter just 3:13 apart, the first from a yard out and the second, a three-yard plunge. His final touchdown of the night came as the final seconds ticked off the third quarter clock when he plowed through the middle of the Raider defense for a 66-yard touchdown.

“He’s a blessing because we can hand the ball off to him and, if nothing is there, we still get two yards out of the play,” Rees said. “I hope colleges out there are starting to look at him because he’s got a bright future.”