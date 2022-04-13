Jazz celebration scheduled for April 23

The Lake Norman Big Band is excited to announce that the 2022 Jazz Celebration concert will be held April 23 at 7 p.m. in the Family Life Center of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road.

This year’s featured guest artist will be Mike Tomaro who has been the director of the Jazz Studies program at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, since 1997. This saxophonist prolific composer, arranger, author and educator earned his Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Duquesne University and his Master of Arts degree in Saxophone Performance from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Prior to his appointment at Duquesne, he lived in the Washington, D.C., area for 17 years as a member of the Army Blues Jazz Ensemble, a unit of the prestigious “Pershing’s Own,” U.S. Army Band. While a member of this group, he served as its Enlisted Musical Director and performed for Presidents Reagan, Bush and Clinton as well as heads of state from around the world. For more information, go to www.miketomaro.com.

The concert will feature Tomaro’s original compositions/arrangements as well as music from the TLNBB library. Admission to the concert is free. Donations to support TLNBB’s musical programming and the youth ministry of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church are requested.

The Lake Norman Big Band, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable musical arts organization, is the premier big band in the greater Lake Norman area. Since its formation in 1988, the band has performed at numerous Lake Norman and Charlotte area community events including charities, churches, festivals, nonprofit organizations, clubs, fundraisers, veteran’s groups, corporate celebrations and others.

The Lake Norman Big Band’s musical home is the Wobbly Butt Tap Room & Eatery in the New Victory Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Mooresville. Dinner jazz shows with dancing are held on the third Monday of each month from 7-9 p.m.