Jeffrey’s Restaurant honored for show of patriotism

Members of the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in the lobby of Jeffrey’s Restaurant, 117 Trade Court, on Dec. 21 for a brief ceremony to show their appreciation to the restaurant and staff for showing their patriotism by displaying a special patriotic-themed Christmas tree.
DAR Regent Rita Azali shared opening remarks to the group as they gathered near the beautiful tree that stood in the restaurant’s lobby. She noted that the organization is usually thought of as “a bunch of ladies sitting around looking up their family trees.”
She noted that is one part of what the group does, however, it’s “not all we do and all we are. We were founded as a service organization, and it is part of our service to honor and recognize all veterans and active military personnel,” she said. “We also honor those members of our community who do the same, and that’s why we’re here today.”
Brenda Collins, honorary regent of the DAR chapter, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the presentation ceremony sharing these certificates of honor with restaurant owner Jeff Lancaster, manager Kerri Williams and assistant manager Renee Marschall.
The certificates were given by the DAR “for how they have chosen to display their patriotism during the most beautiful season of light and love,” said Collins. “By purchasing and creatively decorating this beautiful Christmas tree with a patriotic theme, we recognize their support of all veterans, those still living and those who have passed on and support of all the active military personnel.”
Collins continued by noting that the tree would be a way to show what the veterans and active duty personnel mean to the local community and then thanked those at the restaurant for this “beautiful and successful endeavor of showing their love and respect for the men and women and those that have and still serve our country.”
The ceremony concluded as Mary Morrow, who also serves as an honorary regent, read and presented the certificates to Williams and Marschall. Lancaster was unable to attend the event. The certificates read as follows, “The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Certificate of Award presented for display of patriotism in honor and in memory of veterans and activity military personnel by Mary Slocumb Chapter, DAR. Collins thanked them once again, and with appreciation, Williams and Marschall shared that they were “very honored to receive the certificates” and noted that they spent many hours decorating the tree, which they did “to honor all of our wonderful veterans.”