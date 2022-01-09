Jeffrey’s Restaurant honored for show of patriotism

Members of the Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in the lobby of Jeffrey’s Restaurant, 117 Trade Court, on Dec. 21 for a brief ceremony to show their appreciation to the restaurant and staff for showing their patriotism by displaying a special patriotic-themed Christmas tree.

DAR Regent Rita Azali shared opening remarks to the group as they gathered near the beautiful tree that stood in the restaurant’s lobby. She noted that the organization is usually thought of as “a bunch of ladies sitting around looking up their family trees.”

She noted that is one part of what the group does, however, it’s “not all we do and all we are. We were founded as a service organization, and it is part of our service to honor and recognize all veterans and active military personnel,” she said. “We also honor those members of our community who do the same, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Brenda Collins, honorary regent of the DAR chapter, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the presentation ceremony sharing these certificates of honor with restaurant owner Jeff Lancaster, manager Kerri Williams and assistant manager Renee Marschall.