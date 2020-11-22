Jenny Bender proud of her radio station earning a 2020 CMA Broadcast Award

When her radio station got a call from country music star Luke Combs and found out it won a 2020 Country Music Association Broadcast Award, Mooresville native Jenny Bender saw it as a stamp of approval on a decision she made long ago.

The entire Augusta, Georgia, radio station, Kicks 99, won the Small Market Radio Station of the Year, but she and The Kicks Wake Up Krew played a large role in that. While her co-hosts Bryan Axelson and Sean Varicalli, known as Dub and Cash on their show, had been part of stations in other markets that had won the award before, Bender was processing the achievement on a few different levels.

"It was a lot different for me," Bender said. "It hit me different than them."

Part of winning the award is submitting the materials to the CMA a process that started in June. Stations submit a mix of their on-air work as well as how they promote country music and engage the community. As the station's digital producer, that meant plenty of work for Bender.

"It keeps you so busy, it's really tiring and a lot of hard work. It's all worth it regardless, but winning made it worth it a little more."

Closed and opened doors