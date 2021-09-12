Job searching? Look beyond the salary

Now that the extended unemployment benefits are set to expire in September, the dinner table conversation in many homes is whether to return to work. What you should know is that currently it’s a job seeker’s market. The demand for labor is greater than what the active workforce can supply. The signs of a labor crisis were already on the horizon before COVID, but the pandemic pushed the accelerator and created the perfect storm for a labor shortage.
A big chunk of the talent that left the workforce will not be returning, even once the pandemic ends. Many baby boomers (and even older Gen Xers) who were close to retirement age decided to go ahead and retire. Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 2020 U.S. Census and U.S. Chamber of Commerce have found that many people aren’t planning to return to work because they’ve learned to live on a reduced income, or have other financial resources.
Why is this information important to you, the job seeker? Businesses are realizing that they need to adjust to this transformed hiring landscape. During this time of labor shortages, many employers have found that they need to enhance what they offer in order to attract the talent they need.
For starters, employers have loosened policies on who they hire. They’re more open to hiring workers under age 18, persons with disabilities, or justice-involved individuals. We’ve seen this firsthand at Goodwill. Second-chance programs like Project Re-entry and our programs for persons with disabilities have been extremely successful during this labor shortage. If you’ve been discouraged by your past job searches, I encourage you to try again because the hiring environment has changed so drastically.
Businesses can only raise wages so much, so employers have been looking for ways to improve their benefits. Many have reintroduced or added pension plans (which for many industries had become obsolete). Employers have made their work schedules and environment more flexible. COVID showed employers that all work does not necessarily need to be performed in the traditional office setting. New virtual tools have allowed employees to be more mobile, and in some cases be more productive.
Workplaces also are developing recruitment and retention departments to offer opportunities for existing employees to grow. This benefit is a particular interest to younger individuals and recent graduates, who value an employer that invests in their talent and offers a path for upward mobility. It also increases the morale of current employees because it communicates that the business they are working for wants to keep them.
Other employers have focused on marketing campaigns to better tell the story of their business to their current and prospective employees in order to create the excitement that may have gotten lost. For example, a steel rod manufacturer shares with their workforce that they not only produce steel rods, but also that their rods go into the production of assistive devices for wounded veterans, high-performance vehicles and jet engines.
Employers are also adding benefits related to their employees’ quality of life. For example, a program may allow leniency for employees to deal with a family or life crisis. Employee assistance programs (EAPs) are more and more common. EAPs help employees access services such as counseling, drug rehabilitation, mediators and legal advice at no additional cost to the employee. Some employers have invited community kitchens to their businesses so that employees can enjoy healthy meals for free. Then there are employers who have taken the extra steps to add benefits such as child care, access to gyms, banking opportunities and employee emergency funds.
The benefits and workplace changes I mentioned above are specific transformations that are happening right now within the businesses in our community. As you decide to reenter the employment market, take the time to look beyond just the salary and wages offered by that employer. Do the research on that employer to see what other benefits they offer their workforce. During this labor crisis, you have more freedom than ever to choose where to invest your talent, skills and efforts. In return, you can gain far more than just a salary.
Malla Vue is the director of the Goodwill Workforce Development Centers in Statesville and Conover. Learn more at www.careersbygoodwill.org.