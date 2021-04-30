Joey Logano Foundation awards $100K to Children's Hope Alliance

And now the partners are revving their engines to do even more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 5,000 youths in North Carolina leave the foster care system each year. Between 2016 and 2018, 12 to 18 percent of those leaving the system were between 16 and 20 years old. Many of these youths face life alone, without the support of a family and permanent home like many of their peers. Often these young people lack the skills to be successful young adults. The CHA Transitional Living Program removes these barriers to success by providing an opportunity to acquire the academic, social, emotional, vocational, and independent living skills to be successful as an adult.

“We have to do something to help these young adults prepare for living on their own. The numbers clearly illustrate that they need assistance in order to be successful,” CHA Chief Executive Officer Celeste Dominguez said. “Thousands of kids each year leave the foster care system and a good number of them are aging out with no resources to support them.”

That was Susan’s situation. At age 12, her father was arrested, and she was left on her own. She didn’t trust anyone. She was defiant and argumentative with her caregivers, teachers and peers. After struggling in the foster care system for five years and adult responsibilities staring her in the face, Susan arrived at CHA’s Transitional Living Program.