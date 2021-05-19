Join the fun of summer learning at Catawba County Library

If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opened Monday.

Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with books, ideas and information while schools are out of session. This year, the theme is “Tails & Tales,” which combines two favorite topics: animals and storytelling. The program runs from June 1 through Aug. 8. To register, visit catawbacountync.beanstack.org/ or call one of the library branches.

The backbone of Summer Learning is reading challenges, and the more you read the more prizes you’ll be eligible for. If you’re a child or a teen, you can earn prizes all summer long as you achieve reading milestones. And by meeting your overall reading goals, you can throw your name into the hat for a chance to win one of the grand prizes, which include gift certificates to Starbucks and Barnes & Noble and tickets to attractions like Carowinds, Zootastic Park, Lazy 5 Ranch, Skateland USA and the Catawba Science Center.