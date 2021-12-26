Joint pain seminar available

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in January entitled Joint Paint Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Jan. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. You are encouraged to watch the seminar.

Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet. For those unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars for joint pain treatment options will be offered.

For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic services, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.