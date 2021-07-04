 Skip to main content
Joint pain seminar is planned
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” on July 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

Watch the On Demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the events tab at LNRMC.com for details and to register online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet. For details about services, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

