Joint pain seminar is scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in September entitled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Sept. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

Watch the On Demand seminar. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Goggle Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.