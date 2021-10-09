 Skip to main content
Joint pain seminar scheduled
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” on Oct. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

Registration is required to watch the seminar. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

