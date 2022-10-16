 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Joint pain treatment options seminar set

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in November entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Nov. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico