Joint pain treatment options seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free On Demand online seminar in September, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Sept. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keep you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.