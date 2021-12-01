 Skip to main content
Joint pain treatment options seminar set
Joint pain treatment options seminar set

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar entitled, Joint Pain Treatment Options. The seminar is scheduled for Dec. 12 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Registration is required. For more information or to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to participants for Google Meet. If unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

