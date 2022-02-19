 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joint pain treatment seminar planned
Joint pain treatment seminar planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar in March entitled, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for March 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no long working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. Watch the On Demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar. Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. For more information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

