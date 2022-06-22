Joint pain treatment seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on demand online seminar in July titled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for July 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement. You are encouraged to watch the on demand seminar.

For those unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.