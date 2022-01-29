 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joint pain treatment seminar set
Joint pain treatment seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” on Feb. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement, and you are encouraged to watch the One Demand Joint Pain Treatment Options seminar.

Registration is required by visiting the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet. More information may be obtained at LNRMC.com at well.

For those unable to attend this month’s presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

For additional information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic services, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

