Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free On Demand online seminar, “Joint Pain Treatment Options,” scheduled March 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it may be time to consider joint replacement.

If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Registration is required. Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

