Joint pain treatment seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, on-demand online seminar in June, “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. June 1.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain keeps you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it might be time to consider joint replacement.

Registration is required. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the events tab at lnrmc.com for information and to register to attend. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.