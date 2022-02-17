'Jolly Good': LNHS Marching Band invited to play in London's 2024 New Year's Parade

The Wildcat Band was one of 72 acts selected to participate in the parade spread out among 22 countries. In total, there will be between 8,000 and 10,000 performers in the parade, and organizers expect anywhere between 750,000 and 1 million spectators to attend.

“It’s the greatest event in the greatest city in the world,” Bone added.

As a part of the presentation, Lake Norman principal Bill Shapcott was presented with a piece of fine china from Buckingham Palace and Brown was presented with a tankard from Buckingham Palace as gifts from the lord-lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa.

This is also the second time the Wildcat Band has been invited to be a part of the parade, the first time coming back in 2009.

“I can’t wait for this group to have this experience,” Brown said. “It was such a phenomenal experience back in 2009, and the students that went on that trip will tell you that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We can’t wait to go back.”