'Jolly Good': LNHS Marching Band invited to play in London's 2024 New Year's Parade

The Lake Norman High School Marching Band will be going international.
With the formal invitation being hand-delivered from the United Kingdom, the Marching Wildcat Band was selected to take part in the London New Year’s Day Parade on the first day of 2024.
“We’re very excited for this invitation,” band director Chris Brown said. “They’re very proud to have been selected for something like this. It’s really a payoff for all their hard work.”
Traveling all the way from London to present the formal invitation to the band were parade dignitaries Robert Bone, founder and chairman of the event, and Sir Duncan Sandys, the former lord mayor of London and great-grandson of Sir Winston Churchill.
“Every single time we conduct the poll of what people really love to see in the parade, the same answer comes back,” Bone said to the crowd in attendance. “It’s you. By a high margin, it’s the high school and college marching bands from the United States of America.
“We’re very much looking forward to having you.”
As a welcoming gift to the dignitaries who made the trans-Atlantic trip, members of the Wildcat Wind Ensemble performed a rendition of “The Rose, The Shamrock and The Thistle,” a work native to the British Isles.
The Wildcat Band was one of 72 acts selected to participate in the parade spread out among 22 countries. In total, there will be between 8,000 and 10,000 performers in the parade, and organizers expect anywhere between 750,000 and 1 million spectators to attend.
“It’s the greatest event in the greatest city in the world,” Bone added.
As a part of the presentation, Lake Norman principal Bill Shapcott was presented with a piece of fine china from Buckingham Palace and Brown was presented with a tankard from Buckingham Palace as gifts from the lord-lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa.
This is also the second time the Wildcat Band has been invited to be a part of the parade, the first time coming back in 2009.
“I can’t wait for this group to have this experience,” Brown said. “It was such a phenomenal experience back in 2009, and the students that went on that trip will tell you that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We can’t wait to go back.”
However, with this invitation to perform comes an extensive planning and fundraising period for the Wildcat Band Boosters. Over the course of the next 22 months, the band will need to raise roughly $4,000 per person who is intending to make the trip as well as making sure that all members of the traveling party are prepared with things such as passports.
Members of the band’s current roster are eligible to make the trip, even if they will have graduated either in June 2022 or June of 2023. The band boosters also have to account for all of the middle schoolers who will be either in high school or eighth grade and already a part of the program by the time the plans are finalized.
In total, as of the time of the invitation, the Wildcat Band is anticipating more than 200 people, split between band members and family, will make the trip.
The fundraising efforts are starting almost immediately with the band hosting a mattress sale fundraiser March 19 at Lake Norman High School. Many other events will be planned in the coming months.
For information on the Wildcat Band’s upcoming trip, visit their website at lnhswildcatband.com.