For Jordan Knapick there’s nothing better than being onstage in front of an audience.

Knapick will get the chance to do just that in Mooresville on Saturday when she performs in concert at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

“I love performing,” she said. “I think for me it’s the chance to go onstage with an audience. Nothing makes me happier than being onstage and connecting with an audience. It’s one of the most powerful things about theater. It’s a way to all stay connected. For me, getting to go up onstage and jump into a character’s shoes for an hour or two and be someone else makes me the happiest. There is nowhere that I feel happier and more fulfilled. That human connection is one of the most important things in this world. It is really powerful.”

Knapick is a native of northern Illinois and grew up doing musical theater. “When I was onstage for the first time I knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” she said.

At the age of 11, she was one of the orphans in a production of “Annie” and with that she caught the theater bug.

But she loved dance and voice lessons almost from the time she could walk and talk.

Knapick said she discovered another love as a college student when she saw her first opera.

So she started studying opera voice techniques. “I fell in love with opera and opera music,” Knapick said. And in her junior year she decided she wanted to pursue opera as a career. “I’ve done a couple of different summer opera programs.”

After her first semester in college, studying for a musical theater degree, working with her vocal teacher, Jeffrey Picon, she added vocal performance as a double major. Combining her love of opera and musical theater seemed like the logical choice.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 2020 from Oklahoma City University, the pandemic hit and she took a couple years off. She is now pursuing a master’s in voice performance.

Knapick said her performance Saturday in Mooresville came about as a result of a friendship between her father and Paul Andrejack, who owns PMA Recording Studios in Denver. “I’ve done some recording with him for the last two years, and he had the idea of me doing a concert here,” she said.

Her parents relocated to Mooresville from Illinois five years ago and she said she wanted to connect with the people in their new hometown. “It’s a good way to get connected to the community,” she said.

So with the help of Andrejack, Knapick decided to bring her talents to the stage in Mooresville.

She said the concert will be a mixture of opera and musical theater. “There will be operatic arias, so the audience will get a little taste of that and some musical theater they may be a little more familiar with,” she said.

She said the musical theater part of her performance will include everything from golden age to American musical staples.

“People of all ages will enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a good mix of classical musical theater and classics. It’s not just a straight hour of opera.”

Knapick said she will provide translations for songs that are performed in different languages.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 for adults with a $2 service fee. A portion of the ticket sales will go to the YMCA Central Carolinas.

To purchase tickets visit https://linktr.ee/jordanknapick.