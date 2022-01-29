Jordan Sheldon's family says goodbye to K9 partner, Loki

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the most true and honest testament to who Jordan was, he spent months on end working with Loki once he was assigned as his handler. He put countless hours into training him, spending time playing with him off the clock, and most importantly — loving him. His family remembers Jordan saying that he wanted to give Loki the chance to just be a dog and the rest would fall into place. And it certainly did. Jordan’s commitment and care for Loki transformed him into an entirely different dog with a sweet and unfailingly loyal demeanor.

After Officer Sheldon’s untimely death, his family brought Loki and Rampage to their childhood home. Loki lived out his days surrounded by family and soaking up the sunshine on his front porch with his favorite toys and treats.

Sheldon’s K9s was honored to care for Loki in the nearly three years since Jordan’s death — covering over $3,500 in vet and feed bills. This was Jordan’s dream come to fruition that an organization would help retired dogs and continue to advocate for them. It is only fitting that his namesake foundation would care for Loki, who he loved like his own child.