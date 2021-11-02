Josh Watson named new police chief in Troutman

The town of Troutman announced the selection of Josh Watson as chief of police for the Troutman Police Department after a competitive applicant search and process. Watson brings 21 years of accomplished law enforcement experience, with extensive background and training in patrol, traffic enforcement, K-9 policing, community policing, administration, supervision and leadership.
Watson began his career with the Boone Police Department, and following a family relocation to Iredell County, served the Statesville Police Department and most recently Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout his tenured career, he has served in ranks of senior police officer, master police officer, field training officer, K-9 handler and sergeant.
Watson attended The University of Maryland, studying criminal justice and international relations, Caldwell Community College studying emergency preparedness, and Wilkes Community College for Basic Law Enforcement Training. Watson has his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and a number of trainings and corresponding certificates.
“Throughout the process, it became increasingly clear that Watson was the right person for the job as he is a citizen of our town and understands the issues our community faces firsthand. He and his family are rooted and invested here, and that means a lot. His training and tenure prove that he is more than capable to lead this department in the proper direction, and we have full confidence in him. Thank you to all of the community partners that participated in this selection process. Your time and feedback are appreciated,” said Town Manager Ron Wyatt.
“As a third generation police officer (and police chief), I have strong pride in this profession and a number of ideas to serve alongside and lead this team in crime-prevention efforts and high-visibility public safety initiatives that will maintain and enhance the quality of life we know and appreciate in Troutman. I have intentions to create a departmental culture of service, a Troutman Police Department marketing and branding plan, a strategic deployment of staff, an updated staff training plan, and strong community partnerships — because relationships are our greatest resource. It is my goal to lead the department in enacting a strategy to respond to growth, while ensuring we remain connected to our community. I am honored by the trust placed in me by the town leaders and the residents of Troutman, and I look forward to serving with the men and women of Troutman Police Department,” Watson said.
Watson will begin his new role on Monday. He can be reached at jwatson@troutmannc.gov.