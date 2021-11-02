Josh Watson named new police chief in Troutman

“As a third generation police officer (and police chief), I have strong pride in this profession and a number of ideas to serve alongside and lead this team in crime-prevention efforts and high-visibility public safety initiatives that will maintain and enhance the quality of life we know and appreciate in Troutman. I have intentions to create a departmental culture of service, a Troutman Police Department marketing and branding plan, a strategic deployment of staff, an updated staff training plan, and strong community partnerships — because relationships are our greatest resource. It is my goal to lead the department in enacting a strategy to respond to growth, while ensuring we remain connected to our community. I am honored by the trust placed in me by the town leaders and the residents of Troutman, and I look forward to serving with the men and women of Troutman Police Department,” Watson said.