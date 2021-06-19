Josh's Farmers Market now open in temporary location

Many Lake Norman residents know that Josh’s Farmers Market, a family-owned farmers market and community staple for more than 30 years, specializes in locally sourced, home grown produce of the highest quality. But what many residents do not realize is that the popular open-air market moved across the street from its former location in April, when the land was unexpectedly sold after having been in the family for four generations. The new location of Josh’s Farmers Market is at 170 Joe Knox Ave., just behind the Lowe’s YMCA main building.
“This is a temporary location until we can move to our permanent 4.5-acre site just a mile south at the intersection of Williamson and Sundown roads, hopefully by spring of 2022,” said Josh Graham. “We’re really excited to be at the Y in the interim. Parking and access are much easier, and we’ve doubled our space so we can represent and promote more vendors than ever before,” he adds. The land that houses the Lowe’s YMCA used to belong to Josh’s great grandparents and grandparents, so in a sense he has “come home.”
Ashley Morgan, executive director, with the Lowe’s YMCA says, “At the Y, one of our main goals is to strengthen the community through collaborations. Our partnership with Josh’s Farmers Market creates a unique opportunity to expose our members to an assortment of locally-grown produce, homemade goodies, and many other great things as well as allows Josh’s customers to learn that the Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. This collaboration is truly bringing the community together at the Y.”
With the additional space, Josh has been able to increase the number of vendors, providing his customers with a large and varied selection of unique offerings from craftsman-style sheds, to Amish-built gliders, swings, rockers and picnic tables, to homemade pizza, Grampian farm grass-fed beef, elderberry syrup, pimento cheese, ice cream, BBQ sauces, jellies, jams, preserves, and honey to baked goods (fruit pies, cakes, cookies, donuts and other pastries), to soaps, pottery, fresh cut and potted flowers, pumpkins and mums in the fall and beautiful wreaths, garlands and Christmas trees in the winter. The ever-popular Seafood Connection (available every Friday through Sunday) features fresh, in-season fish from the Carolina coast such as mahi, swordfish, shrimp, grouper, halibut, tuna, flounder, clams, Faroe Island salmon, live jumbo softshell crabs and more).