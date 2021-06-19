Josh's Farmers Market now open in temporary location

Many Lake Norman residents know that Josh’s Farmers Market, a family-owned farmers market and community staple for more than 30 years, specializes in locally sourced, home grown produce of the highest quality. But what many residents do not realize is that the popular open-air market moved across the street from its former location in April, when the land was unexpectedly sold after having been in the family for four generations. The new location of Josh’s Farmers Market is at 170 Joe Knox Ave., just behind the Lowe’s YMCA main building.

“This is a temporary location until we can move to our permanent 4.5-acre site just a mile south at the intersection of Williamson and Sundown roads, hopefully by spring of 2022,” said Josh Graham. “We’re really excited to be at the Y in the interim. Parking and access are much easier, and we’ve doubled our space so we can represent and promote more vendors than ever before,” he adds. The land that houses the Lowe’s YMCA used to belong to Josh’s great grandparents and grandparents, so in a sense he has “come home.”