Josh's Farmers Market opens in new location; Carrigan Farms welcoming strawberry pickers

Now more than ever, with the weather warming up as summer quickly approaches, the residents of Mooresville who have been cooped up for the better part of the last year look for things to do that take advantage of the beautiful North Carolinian spring weather.

One of the things that has become synonymous with springtime has been shopping for fresh, locally-grown produce at a local farm or market. Luckily for those who live in Mooresville, there are places to do this on either end of town: Josh’s Farmers Market and Carrigan Farms.

On the west side of town, a local mainstay and favorite, Josh’s Farmers Market reopened in a new, temporary location after being driven out of their previous home of 30 years by the impending road-widening projects planned for Williamson Road.

The move wasn’t easy, though. In fact, as of early March, Josh Graham had yet to secure a location for his farmers market after promising his most loyal customers that they would be opening "somewhere" in April.

“In January, we sort of just unwound and took some time to relax,” he said. “But not having a location was always wearing on me. It really started becoming an issue when I started losing some sleep at night. I knew the clock was ticking.”