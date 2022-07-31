Journalist, community leader, friend

Throughout his life, Leonard Sullivan had many titles including son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, leader, veteran, editor and publisher, just to name a few. But those that seemed to rise to the top of the list by those who knew him were his being a true and skilled journalist and a true friend.

Leonard Sullivan passed away at his home in Mooresville on July 23, 2022. He was 89.

Sullivan and wife Lou, and their growing family, came to Mooresville in 1960, at which time he began his 30-plus year career at the Mooresville Tribune. He was a reporter, editor and became co-owner of the paper with J.D. Chamberlain. Those who worked for him during this time praised both his mastery of the written word as well as his concern for both the Mooresville community and those who were a part of the Tribune family.

“Len and his wife, Lou, who was the advertising manager, made everyone at the Mooresville Tribune a part of the family. People enjoyed working with him because of his passion for Mooresville and his journalistic integrity,” shared Tim Dearman, who, prior to this retirement, had served as publisher of both the Mooresville Tribune and the Statesville Record and Landmark.

Those who worked with him at the paper called him friend as was noted by several who shared memories when learning of his passing.

“A great newspaper man, family man, the best friend anyone could ever have, and a true community leader” were just a few of the ways that friend and colleague Nick Carrington described Sullivan.

Robbie Lowe, another member of the Tribune family, shared that “Leonard was more like a friend than a boss. The whole family was like family, and it was a privilege to work with them.”

David Chamberlain told how “Leonard Sullivan was a man of character who lived out biblical principles. He was devoted to his family and his church. He was also dedicated to his profession of community journalism. His purpose was to make our town a better place to live through his work. His relationships with friends, colleagues, and his ‘work family’ at the Mooresville Tribune spoke volumes about his golden rule guideline of treating others as you would want them to treat you.

“Mr. Sullivan was one of my bosses as co-publisher of the Mooresville Tribune,” continued Chamberlain. “I knew him as Len, and he was a true friend and mentor during our 16 years of working together. He always greeted me with a smile and his nickname for me, Flash. (I was his camera guy in those days of ‘flash’ photography.)”

Being generous with his time is one thing that stood out to Larry Cook, another longtime employee of the Tribune and friend of Sullivan.

“Len always had time for anybody that needed to talk. He was a straight shooter. I thought he was one of the smartest men I have ever known. This is the best compliment I can give only a few. I could talk about Len all day and not come up with a negative thing to say about him. Just another cornerstone of the town of Mooresville gone,” Cook shared.

In the day to the day workings of the paper, Sullivan made sure to not only serve the community well, but he used the time to teach others, serving as a mentor.

Chamberlain shared an example of Sullivan’s teaching, telling that “his relational skills taught us to be friends with our news sources and our advertisers to achieve desired outcomes for everyone. An example is when a reporter gave him pictures of a park that was littered and in disrepair. Instead of publishing the pictures, he took them to someone responsible to see if they were aware. Within a few days the park was back in great shape and trusted relationships were still in place. And, it was a lesson learned for the reporter.”

Leigh Whitfield, who serves as the hospital’s network director, marketing and public relations/PIO, told of her time at the Tribune, having worked there while in high school at the age of 15. She noted that Sullivan was the editor at that time.

“I remember my father telling me I had a tremendous opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business, and of course he was right. Mr. Sullivan was the epitome of what I could have expected in an editor: bold in presenting news correctly, fairly and without bias; driven with a keen eye for stories; and masterfully skilled in writing for the public’s awareness and understanding,” Whitfield noted. “He was an influential journalism mentor for many, including myself, as I pursued my degree at UNC-Chapel Hill. He helped raise me in the business, so to speak, by exposing me to and providing for me opportunities at an early age that helped guide my desire to pursue an education and career in mass communications. I will always think of him fondly with much respect and gratitude.”

Not only did he serve as a teacher and mentor in the work setting, but he likewise encouraged others in the community as Barbara Johnson, Parks and Recreation supervisor, shared, “he always had a kind word to say, that made you feel good.”

He was supportive, she noted, particularly to young people, which was so important. He encouraged them “to keep at it,” she said.

Another characteristic that Carrington attributed to Sullivan is that he was an advocate “helping folks when they were down.”

Dearman echoed this thought as he shared that Sullivan was “a good publisher who used his newspaper to serve the Mooresville community well. He gave a voice to the citizens who weren’t being heard and he kept the actions of the politicians and leaders transparent. He asked the questions that needed to be asked and didn’t rest until those questions had been answered.”

Dale Gowing, former editor of the Mooresville Tribune, noted Sullivan’s persistence to see the right thing done both while serving as editor and afterward.

“Len was one of the first ‘dogged’ journalists that Mooresville ever had. He regularly held local government officials’ and politicians’ feet to the fire, and always believed he had a duty as a newspaper editor to make sure taxpayers’ dollars were being well spent.

“Even in retirement, Len would occasionally come into my office and ask about something the town government was doing, trying to continue holding our elected leaders accountable,” said Gowing.

Several commented that even with the rigors of publication times looming and deadlines always approaching, Sullivan remained calm.

“Nothing got him out of sorts, especially on publication day,” said Lowe.

“Leonard’s cordial, calm demeanor in a deadline-driven business helped build the Tribune workplace into a family environment that was truly appreciated by the staff and student interns throughout his years there,” Chamberlain added. “He led by example. His weekly to-do list, on a yellow legal pad with a No. 2 pencil for marking through items completed, taught us to stay on task and work ahead whenever possible.”

In addition to his writing skills, Sullivan used his piloting and photography skills during his time at the local newspaper.

“He was faithful to the routine, but also innovative,” said Chamberlain. “Because of his affinity for piloting a small airplane at the local airport, he provided aerial news photography for Tribune readers long before there were drones with cameras. Because he sent a staffer to photograph a typical outdoor church luncheon event, he was also able to publish pictures from the same event of a youngster trying to put his big dog into the family station wagon which won a N.C. Press Association award.”

And while he took his journalism and his responsibility of reporting the news accurately very seriously, Sullivan also had another side to him that loved jokes, as was noted in his obituary. Carrington said that there were so many fun stories and he enjoyed working with Sullivan. Lowe described Sullivan as “having a dry wit,” which he fondly remembers.

It wasn’t uncommon in the Tribune’s fun, family atmosphere for him to have nicknames for some of the employees as Chamberlain said, he was known as Flash. Carrington, who himself was called by his last name, shared others, which included Skeeter Davis, which was given to longtime society editor Juanita Davis, after the country music singer, and Everett Jones, who became known as Scoop Jones.

“It is not a coincidence that Ken Byerly, a nationally known professor of community journalism at the University of North Carolina, recommended that his former student Leonard Sullivan should be hired as editor of the Mooresville Tribune,” said Chamberlain. “Indeed, Leonard Sullivan became the embodiment of what community journalism is all about.”

Sullivan “lifted up the Mooresville and Lake Norman community for many years,” Carrington shared.