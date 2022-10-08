Joyful moments celebrated during weeklong event

Cadence Living Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, celebrated Modern Aging Week, also known as National Assisted Living Week, from Sept. 11-17, sharing in some joyful moments during this time.

The week began with a celebration of Grandparent’s Day Sept. 11 using the theme of “I Love You to the Moon & Back.” Families were invited to visit during the afternoon and hear a live musical 9/11 tribute by Sid Jackson.

All Smiles Day was Sept. 12 as everyone was encouraged to wear yellow and enjoy the lollipop candy cart. Live music by Emily Plays Piano was provided in the afternoon.

Sept. 13 was Tutti Fruitt Day at the facility, and residents and staff were encouraged to wear what made them feel tutti frutti. The day also included a make your own fruit salad bar and karaoke party.

A Sporty Sports Day was held Sept. 14 offering the opportunity to wear their favorite team gear as well as the chance to enjoy a Balloon Bop Championship Game and tailgate lunch.

The special week continued with a Joyful Moments Day on Sept. 15 during which time families were invited to visit during the afternoon and take a walk down Memory Lane and see the photos of weddings, baby pictures and many more fun special days.

“We asked each of our family members to submit photos of a joyful moment in our residents’ lives as well as our staff members, our team members and together it created a beautiful story,” said Amy Newman, lifestyle resident director at Cadence. “So as families come in, they get to take a walk down memory lane and view everyone’s joyful moment.”

As one strolled down the hallway, the music of vocalist and pianist Ulysses Long, could be heard coming from the dining hall as he entertained the residents with a variety of songs. Later in the afternoon, members of the Cadence choir gathered outside where they shared multiple songs for everyone to enjoy.

Grease Lightning Day rounded out the week Sept. 16 with the staff and team members dressing in 50s attire. A milk shake bar was offered along with a concession stand and drive-in movie featuring “Grease.”