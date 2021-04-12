Judge again holds Town of Mooresville in civil contempt over failure to return cash

“Once the appeal was dismissed, we were left with the underlying order from February,” Cannon said. “And the underlying order calls for orders to arrest anyone that has the ability to comply with the order to return Mr. Sanders’ money.”

This stems from a search done on a vehicle belonging to Sanders on Nov. 16. Within the vehicle, which Sanders was not in at the time and hadn’t given consent to search, the Mooresville Police Department found less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761.

Sanders was cited for a misdemeanor for the marijuana possession, but since the cash that was in the car was not determined to be tied to any criminal charges, District Judge Deborah Brown ordered that Mooresville return the money to Sanders on Nov. 24.

Mooresville’s attorney, Patrick Flanagan, argued that the town was not a party to the case and that the case needed to be heard at a higher level appellate court.

The town argued that Mooresville wasn’t a party to this case because the official court case is listed as ‘State of North Carolina v. Jermaine Sanders’. Underwood called this claim ‘disingenuous’ stating that the Mooresville Police Department was acting as agents of the state at the time of the seizure.