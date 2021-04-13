Judge dismisses town's appeal of contempt ruling

Ashley Cannon, the attorney representing Sanders, called the ruling a big win, not only for Sanders but for the future precedent of similar monetary seizure cases.

“This is the court reaffirming, again, that the town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police department need to return Mr. Sanders his money,” Cannon said after the hearing. “We’ve litigated this issue four times and the court has said that the seizure was illegal.”

Underwood stated that the town will have seven days from the official filing of the order to comply and return the money or, as was requested by Cannon, the court will consider issuing orders to arrest both the town manager of Mooresville, Randy Hemann, and the Police Chief Ron Campurciani.

“Once the appeal was dismissed, we were left with the underlying order from February,” Cannon said. “And the underlying order calls for orders to arrest anyone that has the ability to comply with the order to return Mr. Sanders’ money.”

This stems from a search done on a vehicle belonging to Sanders on Nov. 16. Within the vehicle, which Sanders was not in at the time and hadn’t given consent to search, the Mooresville Police Department found less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761.