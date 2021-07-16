Judge signs nuisance abatement order for Mooresville residence

After a long history of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a Mooresville neighborhood will soon see long-awaited changes.

On Friday, Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Andrew Kovalchik, the property owner of 311 Elysian Drive, Mooresville.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much needed relief for the county. “This address has been a detriment to the community for years. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team and the District Attorney’s Office have been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens,” said Campbell.