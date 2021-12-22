Jump into the fun to benefit local charities

Following a one year hiatus, the annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Hope at the Lake, is back.

The special event, which has been held for 10-plus years, will take place Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trump Lakefront Ballroom, 137 Vestal Drive, Mooresville.

Even those who don’t want to take the plunge can attend and enjoy lots of fun as there will be music provided by TJ the DJ, a buffet lunch and cash bar, raffles and prizes for the best costume.

Attendee registration and raffle donations will benefit two local charities, Food for Days and Pharos Parenting. Food for Days provides weekend backpack meals for 460 local students in 17 schools who are experiencing food insecurity, and Pharos Parenting’s mission is to build hope for children and families through education, counseling and intervention programs to end the cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Hope at the Lake works with local community charities and “what we try to do is help those in acute need,” said Tom Galloway, a Hope at the Lake board member. “We are very interested in making an impact especially as it relates to children. With all the challenges we face, it’s important to stay focused on help the children and community.”