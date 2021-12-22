 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Jump into the fun to benefit local charities
0 Comments
alert top story
Polar Bear Plunge

Jump into the fun to benefit local charities

  • 0

Following a one year hiatus, the annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Hope at the Lake, is back.

The special event, which has been held for 10-plus years, will take place Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trump Lakefront Ballroom, 137 Vestal Drive, Mooresville.

Even those who don’t want to take the plunge can attend and enjoy lots of fun as there will be music provided by TJ the DJ, a buffet lunch and cash bar, raffles and prizes for the best costume.

Attendee registration and raffle donations will benefit two local charities, Food for Days and Pharos Parenting. Food for Days provides weekend backpack meals for 460 local students in 17 schools who are experiencing food insecurity, and Pharos Parenting’s mission is to build hope for children and families through education, counseling and intervention programs to end the cycle of child abuse and neglect.

Hope at the Lake works with local community charities and “what we try to do is help those in acute need,” said Tom Galloway, a Hope at the Lake board member. “We are very interested in making an impact especially as it relates to children. With all the challenges we face, it’s important to stay focused on help the children and community.”

Those wishing to register for the polar plunge can visit the website at www.hope-lake.net and register individually or as a family or visit www.mooresvilletribune.com and scan the QR code.

While advanced registration is encouraged, day of the event registration is also available upon arrival.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biggest cluster of 'rogue planets' just discovered wandering around space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics