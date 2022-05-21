June events planned at Grandfather Mountain

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a fun and eventful year.

Multiple events are set to take place in June, so mark your calendar to visit and see what the park has to offer.

With a few exceptions, where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Additional events will be announced an posted on grandfather.com.

The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble

May 28-June 4

Daily, short, guided strolls, which begin at 2 p.m., will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. The weekend rambles culminate June 5 during which the park will host a special speaker and activities throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Birthday Party

June 8

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled afternoon, from 1-3:30 p.m., for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.

Nature Photography Weekend

June 10-12

Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend returns, with presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery and native animals before and after regular business hours. Online registration has begun at grandfather.com.

Grandfather Mountain will add more events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents evening lecture series, adult field courses and daily programs. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com or call 828-733-2013.