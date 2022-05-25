June weight loss seminars are set

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8, and the second online seminar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 27, hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300 in Mooresville. Those interested in attending are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early, as space fills quickly.

Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director at the center, will explain surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures, including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically supervised weight-loss program. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be other monthly seminars throughout the year.

For information and to register, visit lnrmcsurgicalweightloss.com or call 888-99-LNRMC (888-995-6762).