The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education announced the approval of Kaylor Kaemba as the principal of Rocky River Elementary School, effective July 3. Kaemba will follow Dr. Chuck LaRusso, who announced his retirement in May.

Kaemba developed her administrative skills at Rocky River Elementary School as an administrative intern during the 2021-22 school year before becoming an assistant principal at Mooresville High School for the 2022-23 year. Kaemba began her career in education as a teacher in 2002. She started with the Mooresville Graded School District in 2015 at East Mooresville Intermediate School.

Kaemba was named EMIS Teacher of the Year and MGSD Teacher of the Year in 2019.

The selection process included a community survey, as well as an interview process with a committee made up of staff members, parents and administrators. The community survey showed that a person with strong relationship building skills was important, and Kaemba’s interview and history as an educator showed that she is excellent at accomplishing this particular skill, as well as many others.

Kaemba holds her bachelor of science degree in education from Presbyterian College, her masters of reading education from East Carolina University, and her masters in educational leadership from High Point University.

Upon learning of her selection as the next principal of Rocky River Elementary School, Kaemba said, “I am honored and excited to be the principal of Rocky River Elementary School. Rocky River is a magical school. The staff and students embraced me as I developed my leadership skills, and now I cannot wait to embrace them again as we race toward our tomorrows!”