Kannapolis woman charged with pushing grandmother down flight of stairs

Rowan County authorities said a Kannapolis woman confessed to pushing her 87-year-old grandmother down a flight of stairs in 2019 and, along with her boyfriend, fraudulently using her money.

Sarah Elizabeth Smith and her boyfriend, Brandon Scot Joines, 43, of Kannapolis were arrested by the Mooresville Police Department on Tuesday.

Smith was initially charged with embezzlement and Joines with aiding and abetting embezzlement.

The Mooresville Police Department also filed drug charges against Smith due to methamphetamine being found in her car when she was arrested, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Rowan officials said that’s when the circumstances surrounding her grandmother’s death came to light.

Peggy Austin, 87, of Kannapolis, died in October 2019 of what was initially believed to be a tragic fall, but Rowan detectives continued to complete a thorough investigation.

The North Carolina medical examiner indicated the injuries were too severe for a fall and Rowan detectives felt the scene may have been staged.