Karaoke night scheduled in March
2-16 karaoke code

Use this QR code to register for event.

 Photo used with permission

Rocky Mount Church has a fun evening of karaoke planned for March 19.

Karaoke @The Mount will be a time of celebrating with special friends. This event for the special needs community ages 16 and older, will be held at The Boathouse at Rocky Mount Church, 1739 Perth Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.

Snacks and beverages will be available during the evening.

Space is limited, so those interested in joining in this simple, safe and fun occasion must register by March 5. For more information and to sign up scan the QR code.

